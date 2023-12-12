TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Fair Plaza Parking Garage on S. College Avenue in Tyler is set to close on Sunday for maintenance.

The city said in a release that the parking garage will be power washed to prepare for restriping of the parking spaces and directional arrows. The garage will be reopened on Monday, and once it is dry, the city said the restriping process will begin with individual levels closed one at a time.

All vehicles must be removed from the parking garage by 5 a.m. on Sunday.

“We are excited about this project as it will allow markings to be easily identifiable and create a safe environment for those parking in the garage,” said Main Street Director Amber Varona.

City officials said the project is anticipated to take a week to complete, and drivers will be able to park on other levels during the project.