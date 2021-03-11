Faith-based men’s organization from Indiana comes to Tyler to help with winter storm damages

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler and other Texas towns are receiving some out of state help as they recover from the winter storm.

Fight Club is a faith-based men’s ministry organization in Indiana. Their leader said he had a dream where he was out helping those hurt from the arctic blast. He decided to make that dream a reality.

For a week and a half, the Fight Club and members of their community have been gathering supplies and collecting money. They say they’ve been flooded with donations.

“People just kept pouring things in and contributing money for the expense of the trip,” Fight Club member Jim Rogers said. “As well as hopefully get some grocery cards while we’re down here and provide those opportunities for people as well.”

On Thursday, they arrived in East Texas. After driving 14 and a half hours, they made their first delivery to the Tyler senior center.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” senior manager for Tyler parks, recreation and tourism Leanne Robinette said. “To be able to make this kind of connection and people from a completely different state pick Tyler, Texas to help our community.”

This all started after Robinette’s brother spoke to a co-worker in Indiana about the situation Tyler was in after the storm.

According to their website, the term “fight” in the organization’s name comes from Nehemiah 4:14.

“After I looked things over, I stood up and said to the nobles, the officials and the rest of the people, ‘Don’t be afraid of them. Remember the Lord, who is great and awesome, and fight for your brothers, your sons and your daughters, your wives and your homes.’” Nehemiah 4:14

There are several chapters of Fight Club in the U.S. and internationally.