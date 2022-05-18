TYLER, Texas (KETK) – People in Tyler gathered in downtown on the square on Wednesday for a memorial to honor the lives of fallen peace officers in Smith County.

Cindy Grimes honored her late great uncle who was killed in 1882 while serving in the Smith County Sheriff’s Department.

“It’s very humbling that people still care. There’s so much conflict going on and to see people turn out it really means a lot to me,” said Grimes.

The families of those who lost their lives in the line of duty set out roses in downtown Tyler as each of the officer’s names were called.

“I do this for my grandfather because he was very proud of his uncle, so I came to honor not only him but my family,” said Grimes.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said even though some of these officers died over a hundred years ago, they will always be honored.

“I’ve been in law enforcement 45 years. I’ve seen lots of friends that have paid the ultimate sacrifices,” said Smith.

He said anyone who decides to lay their life on the line for a job makes them special.

The service included a three trolley salute and a rider less horse that symbolizes the fallen officer.

Grimes comes every year and says she hopes her children and grandchildren will do the same even when she’s gone.