TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The family of fallen Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos recently had their mortgage paid in full by an organization that supports the families of first responders and veterans.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which was created after 9/11, provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children. The Tunnel of Towers Fallen First Responder Home Program announced on Thursday that it paid the Bustos’ family home mortgage in full.

On July 29, 2022, Bustos was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver while conducting a traffic stop on his final day of training.

His law enforcement career started in 2012 as a corrections officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice before he was promoted to sergeant in 2016. Before his time at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Bustos served with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office for one year and the Henderson Police Department for one year.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 11 years, Gloria Bustos, and their three young children.

“It is difficult for me to fully express the impact your organization has had on my family. When Tunnel to Towers contacted me and told me they would be paying off my mortgage, I felt an immediate sense of relief. Knowing the kids and I would never have to worry about where we live, knowing I would not have to struggle to pay the mortgage, is an amazing gift. I would like to sincerely thank Tunnel to Towers for their generosity and kindness in this very difficult time.” -Gloria Bustos

You can learn more about Tunnel to Towers on their website.