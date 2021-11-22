Fallen UT Health paramedic honored with escort to funeral home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Family, friends and loved ones gathered today to say their farewells to David Eads, 42, a UT Health East Texas paramedic who died in an accident on Wednesday.

Eads served as an EMS paramedic with UT Health East Texas for more than 24 years. Fellow emergency responders including paramedics in dozens of ambulances from around East Texas participated in the procession to honor Eads. The procession started in Forney and ended in Tyler at Stewart Family Funeral Home on Old Jacksonville Highway.

Credit: Eads family

He joined the UT Health team in December of 2020, and he was a lead paramedic in the Tyler/Smith County area.

“David was the kind of medic who had the perfect balance of competency and compassion. He was a medic who cared for the whole person, not just the immediate medical need.” Dr. Yagnesh Desai, UT Health East Texas EMS Medical Director

UT Health said this is a tragic loss for them. The unit number 809 will also be retired from service to honor Eads.