LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — Bella Vista held their annual firework show Saturday night. People from all over spent the afternoon swimming, enjoying live music, and great food.

“You’re going to have a lot of fun,” said Raelynn Beeney, Bella Vista guest.

Pete Terry and his grandchildren attended the Bella Vista annual Independence Day festival Saturday night.

“Good time with the family,” said Pete Terry, Bella Vista guest.

Terry’s family joined him on Lake Palestine for the celebration and enjoyed the food.

“It’s a good time. Good sandy beach, a lot of friendly folks, good weather,” said Terry.

“And you get to spend time with your family,” said Gracie Beeney, Bella Vista guest.

Bella Vista opens their doors each year for this festival. People pour in to enjoy the lake, live music, and vendors.

“This is my little pop of shop that I do when I’m not doing parties and events,” said Lacey Young, Mermaid Viri.

Lacey Young also known as Mermaid Viri travels around East Texas and sells mermaid wish pearls. Young saying, she is most excited about the fireworks.

“I hope we can get down to the beach and swim a little bit while they are going on,” said Young.

Everyone here at Bella Vista eagerly awaiting the firework show.

“Fireworks… the fireworks,” said Gracie and Raelynn Beeney, Bella Vista guests.

Families started arriving around 3pm, and have made sure to grab the perfect spot for the show.

“Enjoy the beautiful colors in the night sky,” said Young.

East Texans enjoyed making memories with their families and friends.