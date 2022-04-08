LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Family Bridge Coalition in Longview held an event about child abuse prevention in Gregg County.

The group is a community organization that helps families get resources to prepare their children for Kindergarten. The Family Bridge Coalition held their program on Friday to help end child abuse, and it was called Go Blue Day. It happened at the Heritage Plaza at 11:30 a.m.

“It’s almost (like) being a voice to the voiceless. Those young kids don’t have a voice. They’re helpless to a great degree in those homes, so it really makes me feel a sense of empowerment to know that we have a community that cares,” said Eric Love, with Church on Purpose.

The Smith County Children’s Advocacy Center held a similar event last week.