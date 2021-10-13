Family-friendly Halloween fun in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With Halloween a couple of weeks away, East Texas communities and business are hosting some events that will have fun for the entire family.

Athens

When: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center

Admission: $1 per person (cash only)

Information: Bring the costumes and trick-or-treating bags! Local businesses will hand out candy and treats. Guests may enter through the main parking lot as well as the overflow parking lot located on Peninsula Point Drive.

Canton

When: Oct. 30 & 31

Where: Yesterland Farms, 15410 Interstate 20, Canton, TX 75103

Admission: Online: $21.95, At the gate: $27.95, children under two receive complimentary admission. Group rate admission, which requires 15 or more guests, costs $19.95 online only. Group rate super admission costs $39.95 online only.

Information: Kids can go dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes and trick or treat around the farm. Kids will be given a scavenger hunt with clues leading to several trick or treating checkpoints around the farm.

Time and Dates: Open from Sept. 18 through Nov. 7 on Fridays and Saturdays from dark to 10 p.m.

Admission: Admission is $21.95 online and $27.95 at the gate. Group rate admission, which requires 15 or more guests costs $19.95 online only. Group rate super admission costs $39.95 online only.

Information: Yesterland Spooktacular Nights have fireworks, the amazement part, vertigo vortex, goblin glow, zombie paintball, Chuckles funhouse and a creepy corn maze. For a list of these attractions rated on the scare-o-meter, click here.

Henderson

When: Friday, Oct. 29, 1-011 a.m.

Where: Rusk County Library, 106 E Main St, Henderson, TX 75652

Information: Put on your favorite costume and celebrate Halloween with RCL. Listen to fun Halloween stories to get into the spooky season, eat a small snack, and make a bag perfect for collecting candy on Halloween night!

Kilgore

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Downtown Kilgore, TX, 75662

Information: Community organizations and merchants along E. Main Street and Rusk Street will be handing out candy and there will be multiple photo opportunities throughout the event.

Lindale

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: Downtown Lindale, TX

Information: Lindale’s Downtown Trick-or-treat will have a haunted house, photo booth, candy, games and fun!

Longview

When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m.

Where: Longview Mall “The Yard” (Back side of the mall), 3500 McCann Rd Ofc, Longview, TX 75605

Information: There will be 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes!

When: Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4-6 p.m.

Where: Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Rd Ofc, Longview, TX 75605

Information: The Candy Crawl (trick or treating for kids) will take place inside the mall.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 4-9 p.m.

Where: Drug Emporium Longview Parking Lot, 2321 W Loop 281, Longview, TX 75604

Information: There will be vendors with candy, games, music, food and a costume contest. Trunk-or-treaters have the chance to win a $100 Drug Emporium gift card for the best decorated trunk.

Lufkin

When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 12-2 p.m.

Where: First Baptist Church Lufkin, 106 E Bremond Ave, Lufkin, TX 75901

Information: First Baptist Church Lufkin is hosting a Halloween Block Party that will have lunch, candy, games and fun.

Nacogdoches

When: Friday, Oct. 29, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Lumberjack Harley-Davidson, 2518 NW Stallings, Nacogdoches, TX, 75964

Information: The Jack O’ Lantern Jamboree will have fun for the entire family. There will be trick-or-treating for the kids, a $300 cash prize pumpkin carving contest, complementary adult beverages (21 & up) and authentic tacos from an on site food vendor.

Tyler

When: Now until Oct. 31, M-F: 10 a.m. to dusk, Sat.: 9 a.m. to dusk, Sun: 12 p.m. to dusk

Where: 8720 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703

Additional Information: The pumpkin patch also features a riding train, games and plenty of pumpkins to chose from.

When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Bossart Bark Park, 3393 W Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX 75703

Information: The SPCA of East Texas is hosting a pet-friendly Trunk or Treat Fall Festival. There will be decorated trunks with pet-friendly goodies, music, food vendors and a photography booth. Only bring fully vaccinated and altered animals.

If we did not mention any events and you would like for them to be featured, click here.