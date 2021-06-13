Family fun at Bergfeld Park hosted by local church

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A local church held a day of family fun at Bergfeld Park on Sunday.

Activities ranged from live music and free treats from the shaved ice truck to inflatable bounce houses and a cornhole tournament.

Prizes and awards were handed out during the festivities.

Worship leaders came all the way from Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Palestine to help put on the event.

“For parents to bring there kids out and enjoy the inflatables,” Jeremy Reeves of Cedar Creek Baptist Church said. “We have some people here giving away free food and snow cones it’s our church’s way giving back to the community that’s why we’re here.”

Reeves also said that his church was there to spread God’s word.