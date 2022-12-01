WOOD COUNTY (KETK) — A man was no-billed by a grand jury this week after being arrested earlier this year for the capital murder of Brittany McGlone.

Hope McGlone, Brittany’s half-sister, said the family is disappointed in the decision.

“Everything points to this person, so my biggest question to them is why,” Hope said. “I don’t understand when the sheriff felt like there was an overwhelming amount of evidence, that we should have received an indictment.”

McGlone was tragically beaten, sexually assaulted and murdered in 2007. 15 years later, the family thought they had found justice when Chad Carr was arrested.

“So, we are kind of taking a different approach now than we have in the last 15 years, and we plan on fighting very hard,” Hope said.

After the case being cold for over a decade, an arrest was made, but this week Carr was no-billed by a grand jury that said there wasn’t enough evidence to indict.

“We’re not going to stop, we’re going to be here, we’re going to continue fighting,” Hope said.

Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole gave KETK News this statement in reference to the grand jury’s decision: “Injustice was done to this family. The evidence was overwhelming, and I will continue to look into this murder case.”

Now the family said they are back to square one and will never stop searching for answers.

“This decision has kind of stirred up a lot of anger, we just have a lot planned for the near future,” said McGlone.

Cole will be speaking with the family next week to discuss what comes next. Anyone with information on this case can call the sheriff’s office or report it anonymously on the “Who killed Brittany McGlone” Facebook page.