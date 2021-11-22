Family of East Texas man killed in truck crash receives $730 million in wrongful death lawsuit

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas family was awarded a total of $730 million in a wrongful death lawsuit in Titus County.

In 2016 just off of Highway 271, Toni Combest, was killed in a car crash with a truck hauling a propeller for a U.S. Navy submarine. Last Friday, the jury awarded the plaintiffs $480 million, one of the nations largest wrongful death verdicts this year. Today, the jury ruled another $250 million in punitive damages, making this the largest single fatality case in the history of the United States.

“The reason the jury was compelled to award such a large number was because their conduct was and negligent acts were so bad, they just didn’t understand why the State of Texas and every state they were certified in, said ‘don’t do what you’re doing’ and despite their training, they violated it,” said attorney Brent Goudarzi.

There are no criminal charges against the defendants, Landstar Ranger Inc., at this time.