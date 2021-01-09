Family of missing Panola County woman pleads for daughter’s return

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The family of a Panola County woman, who went missing two years ago this Sunday, plead for their daughter’s return.

Lauren Thompson, a mother of three young children, suddenly disappeared on January 10th, 2019. Thompson’s parents spoke to KETK with their first-ever TV interview, going public with a message of hope, yet heartbreak. Two years later, both still desperate for a break in their daughter’s case.

When speaking with KETK, Gregory and Torie Colvin, Thompson’s parents, recounted the bleak voicemail from the Panola County Sheriff, Kevin Lake. A message that turned their life upside down.

“ They said ma’am the reason we’re calling is that she was on a 911 call… and the call ended abruptly and we have her missing.” Torie Colvin, Mother, Lauren Thomson

Let’s rewind to the day prior, moments before she vanished. Lauren Thompson and her mother shared a phone call. “The day she contacted my wife, immediately prior to the 911 call, she was excited and lucid and able to reason,” said Gregory.

Then, just seven minutes later according to Thompson’s dad, everything changed. Lauren dialed 911 for help somewhere in a densely wooded area called Rock Hill in Panola County.

“She believed that someone might be chasing her. She was unable to tell us if she actually saw anybody chasing her or if she could hear anybody chasing her or who it may be.” Sheriff Kevin Lake, Panola Co. Sheriff

After about 22 minutes, the call ended abruptly when her phone battery died. She was never heard from again. “From the tape, we were able to come to the conclusion that something was certainly wrong,” said Gregory.

Investigators were able to track Thompson’s call and searched the dense woods of Rock Hill. Days later authorities found her car, her shoe, but then, nothing else.

“Leading up to the event on the 10th there were some things going on in Lauren’s life and her children’s life that were definitely a challenge.” Gregory Colvin, Father, Lauren Thompson

While in the process of fighting some obstacles, Thompson’s parents shared Thompson was seeking help the day of her disappearance.

“She was going through some issues and it’s not a secret and she was trying to seek help to get her life back in order, she was still working at the time but she knew she needed some assistance, some help to get through some issues she was battling,” said Gregory.

However despite her personal battles, according to Thompson’s mother Torie, “No matter how she might be struggling, no matter how she might need help, she would have been able to give the shirt off of her back to anyone in need.”

Her parents describe her as a compassionate and caring mother, with three children, now five, seven, and eleven, who still ask about her. Just this past mother’s day, one of her daughters said she wished for her mother to make her way home. “She loved her children, her sibling, and all of her family,” said Gregory.

Both Gregory and Torie left us with these somber yet crucial final words.

“If she’s being held against her will, have a little compassion, she has children that love her very much. You don’t know what it’s like to have children in your custody who ask where their mother is from time to time.”

While a lot has changed since Lauren Thompson’s mysterious disappearance, one thing remains: hope for her return.