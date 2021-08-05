Family says East Texas rehab facility failed to notice Lubbock 14-year-old was missing for more than 8 hours

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

14-year-old Caden Smith. (Photo: The Smith family via KLBK)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas rehab facility failed to notice that a Lubbock 14-year-old who was a patient was missing for more than eight hours, according to his family.

A family member said that he was last seen leaving the Azleway Substance Abuse Program in Big Sandy. According to the facility’s website, their goal is helping young men ages 13-17 “develop a solid recovery program.”

According to the family, Caden Smith was sent to the facility two months ago – more than 450 miles away from Lubbock – on a bus by the Lubbock County Juvenile Detention Center. The family said they “were reassured he was going to a rehab that would get him help.”

However, they were informed early Tuesday that Caden had left the facility sometime Monday around 11:07 p.m. Headcounts were supposed to be done throughout the night, the family said, but the teen was not found missing until 7:30 a.m., and his mother wasn’t told until closer to 8:00 a.m.

His family said the facility has video of him leaving out of a window while his roommates watched the door for guards.

The family also stated the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, where the facility is located, was not notified until 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Calls to Sheriff Larry Webb and to Azelway were not immediately returned.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51