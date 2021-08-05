Family says East Texas rehab facility failed to notice Lubbock 14-year-old was missing for more than 8 hours

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas rehab facility failed to notice that a Lubbock 14-year-old who was a patient was missing for more than eight hours, according to his family.

A family member said that he was last seen leaving the Azleway Substance Abuse Program in Big Sandy. According to the facility’s website, their goal is helping young men ages 13-17 “develop a solid recovery program.”

According to the family, Caden Smith was sent to the facility two months ago – more than 450 miles away from Lubbock – on a bus by the Lubbock County Juvenile Detention Center. The family said they “were reassured he was going to a rehab that would get him help.”

However, they were informed early Tuesday that Caden had left the facility sometime Monday around 11:07 p.m. Headcounts were supposed to be done throughout the night, the family said, but the teen was not found missing until 7:30 a.m., and his mother wasn’t told until closer to 8:00 a.m.

His family said the facility has video of him leaving out of a window while his roommates watched the door for guards.

The family also stated the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, where the facility is located, was not notified until 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Calls to Sheriff Larry Webb and to Azelway were not immediately returned.