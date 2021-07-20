Family worried about the safety of missing Smith County man

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep their eyes open for a missing man whose family is worried for his safety.

Justin Coslett, 28, has not been seen in nearly two weeks with the last sighting being on July 8.

He is six feet tall and weighs 150 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. The sheriff’s office said he likes to stay in the following areas:

1800 block of Houston Street in Tyler

2900 block of Spur 124 in Tyler

Pine Trail Shores subdivision in Flint

Trop/Mixon area

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Justin Coslett please contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.