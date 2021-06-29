FATAL CRASH: Tyler woman killed in two-vehicle wreck in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KETK) One woman is dead and another in stable condition after a Monday morning wreck in Smith County.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the accident happened at around 11:45 on State Highway 110 northwest of Tyler. Investigators say 44-year-old Christina Michelle Saenz of Tyler was driving south on the highway when she turned in front of another driver traveling north.

Saenz was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

The driver injured in the other vehicle has been identified as David McDonald, 85, of Hideaway. He remains under stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.