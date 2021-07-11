Fatal wreck reported on Victory Drive in Marshall

Local News

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall Police are investigating a fatal wreck that happened on the 5100 block of Victory Drive.

East and westbound traffic had to close for a while but is now back open, according to a Facebook post from Marshall PD.

The Facebook post did not clarify how many are dead, how many cars were involved or any further details.

KETK has contacted Marshall PD and is waiting for more information about the wreck.

This is a developing story. KETK will keep you updated as more information is available.

