Faulkner Skate Park to close temporarily

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The City of Tyler announced on Thursday that Faulkner Skate Park will be closing temporarily.

The park will close immediately to continue a construction project.

This will expand the park and carry out phase two, which is expected to take 10 to 12 weeks.

“We are excited to see Phase II implemented,” said Russ Jackson, Director of Parks. “When the plan is complete, we will have over 14,000 square feet of skating space, picnic tables and a viewing area for spectators.”

Phase one of the park was completed in 2019.