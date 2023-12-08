LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Multiple schools across Texas said they received a bomb threat email on Friday that the FBI has determined to be “clearly hoax threats.”

Many of the school districts said the threat came from someone claiming to be a Russian terrorist. Lufkin ISD said they received one of these threats around 7:42 a.m., and that it was being investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies throughout the state, including the FBI.

In the email, the sender claimed their partners from the terrorist organization had planted explosives set to detonate at a certain time in retaliation for support given to Ukraine.

Diboll ISD Superintendent Brian Bowman issued a statement on the threat they received:

Huntington ISD released a similar statement and said they will be continuing their school day as normal, and Hudson ISD said Texas DPS is working to track the threat.