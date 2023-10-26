TYLER, Texas (KETK) — In the aftermath of the shooting in Maine, East Texas law enforcement shared how they prepare if a similar situation were to happen.

KETK sat down exclusively with FBI Special Agent in charge of the Dallas field office, Chad Yarbrough. Yarbrough said his first experience with a mass shooting in Dallas was the Allen Outlet Mall shooting that happened this past May.

“He was a white supremacist, he had discussed his ideology and biases and had also talked about his fascination with mass killings and active shooters,” said Yarbrough.

From what agents learned about the Allen shooter Yarbrough stated they are turning to the community for help with these types of situations.

“If we would encourage the public to report [potential mass shooters], we can do a preventative response versus a reactive response,” said Yarbrough.

He added reports of any suspicious activity are what help agents stop a tragedy beforehand.

“The thread operations section now takes about 4,000 calls and tips a day,” said Yarbrough.

Yarbrough said agents have also been working on improving their tip lines.

“[Agents] are turning those around as quickly as they receive them and [passing] them to field [agents], we have a very structured process now on how we handle our tips,” said Yarbrough.

Back in Maine, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Field Office, Jodi Cohen, is working on the investigation.

“We will work day and night, alongside our law enforcement partners, to get answers to the questions this community deserves,” said Cohen.

Cohen said they are not only there to help with the investigation but also to help the families of the victims.

“Our hearts go out to everyone who was impacted as a result of the senseless violence,” said Cohen.

Yarbrough also stated that no matter how small a tip is, it could help prevent a tragedy from happening and he encourages people to report suspicious activity to law enforcement.