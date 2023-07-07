TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In January, the Food and Drug Administration began the work to authorize Leqembi and six months later it’s been fully approved.

“We’re so excited about this new development and this new treatment option, there’s just not good treatment options for Alzheimer’s and dementia right now,” said Rebecca Smith, Marketing and Education Coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County.

The new Alzheimer’s drug isn’t a cure, but a way to help patients in the early stages of the disease.

“This particular medication dissolves the amyloid plaque and slows down the cognitive decline,” said Dr. Manisha Parulekar, Hackensack University Medical Center.

“People ask ‘so do you see people taking this medication get better?’ Unfortunately no it does not make it better we just hope to slow down progression,” said Dr. Babak Tousi, Cleveland Clinic.

The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County says this new medicine gives a hope of time.

“We’re just excited for families to be able to have more time with their loved one, that’s always going to be a good thing,” said Smith.

At first, not everyone was on board with approving the drug due to the side effects, but the FDA said the benefits outweighed the risk.

“The impact this medication is helping improve 40% which is a pretty big number,” Dr. Parulekar.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6.7 million adults 65 and older in the United States have the disease. The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County hopes it will help prolong the need for their services.

“With this new drug, maybe it would be a longer amount of time before they would need that kind of assistance,” said Smith.

Leqembi carries a price tag of over $26,000 a year and patients will need an infusion every two weeks. Now that the drug is fully approved by the FDA, Medicare will cover 80% of the cost after you reach your deductible.