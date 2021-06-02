Federal disaster loans available to East Texans after severe weather, tornadoes

(KETK)- Federal disaster loans are available to East Texans who were impacted by the recent severe weather.

According to the US Small Business Administration, low-interest federal disaster loans are open to Texas businesses and people affected by storms and tornadoes that happened on March 27, 2021.

SBA announced a disaster declaration after receiving a request from Gov. Greg Abbott on May 26.

The funds are available to residents in Harrison, Panola, Rusk and Shelby counties.

“SBA is strongly committed to providing Texas with the most effective and customer-focused response possible, and we will be there to provide access to federal disaster loans to help finance recovery for businesses and residents affected by the disaster,” said Isabella Casillas Guzman, administrator of the U.S. SBA. “Getting our businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”

“Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster,” said SBA’s Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.

The SBA is also creating the Virtual Business Recovery Center on June 1, to assist business owners during the pandemic.

The SBA is also opening the Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center to help homeowners and renters.

Customer Service Representatives will be available to business owners and individuals to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each person complete their electronic loan application, said the SBA.

Virtual Business Recovery Center and

Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Monday – Friday (5 days/week)

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Eastern Time

FOCWAssistance@sba.gov

(800) 659-2955

Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair equipment or assets that were damaged by the weather.

SBA can also provide more funds to prevent the same issues from happening again.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster,” added the SBA.

Economic injury assistance is also available even if a business’ property was not affected.

A maximum of $200,000 in loans is available to homeowners to repair their residence.

Homeowners and renters can receive up to $40,000 to repair personal property.

Businesses can get a 3% interest rate, private nonprofit organizations can get a 2% rate, and homeowners/renters have a 1.25% rate available with terms up to 30 years.

Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications here. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard‑of‑hearing may call (800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The deadline to apply for property damage is July 26, 2021. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Feb. 28, 2022.