TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point, the biggest increase since 1994, all in an effort to combat soaring inflation.

In January, the average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed loan was in the low to mid 3%, now rates have climbed to mid 6%.

“The fed is trying to create an environment where demand is reduced,” said Mitch Kramer with Fluent Financial.

Whether it is paying for groceries or filling up the tank, the nation is dealing with crippling inflation at 8.6%, the highest it’s been in 40 years.

“What they’re doing is they’re trying to kill demand. If you kill demand you have to lower prices to get people to buy goods and services and right now people have enough money and resources that they’re going out and paying whatever it costs,” said Kramer.

The high rates along with sky-high home prices and low inventory are affecting demand for potential home buyers but financial experts say this spike is needed to stabilize the nation’s economy.

Mortgage lenders recommend saving more money to have a larger down payment so your mortgage will be less. If you have an adjustable-rate mortgage, don’t panic, call your mortgage lender to see exactly how this impacts your loan.