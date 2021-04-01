FEMA offering grants to certain Texas renters still dealing with fallout from winter storm

KILLEEN, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 18: Icicles hang off the State Highway 195 sign on February 18, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Certain renters (and some recently evicted renters) throughout Texas that have been impacted by the February arctic blast are eligible for help from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The winter storm is estimated to have killed more than 100 people, according to the Department of State Health Services. Some have lost their homes or are facing severe damage due to busted pipes and other issues.

According to FEMA, this federal money may help pay for temporary housing and other needs not covered by insurance.

Renters from 19 East Texas counties can apply:

Anderson

Angelina

Bowie

Cherokee

Gregg

Harrison

Henderson

Houston

Nacogdoches

Panola

Polk

Rusk

Sabine

Shelby

Smith

Trinity

Upshur

Van Zandt

Wood

There are several types of assistance people can apply for:

FEMA RENTAL ASSISTANCE

Awards are available to rent a different place to live for a limited time while repairs are made on your rental home. The initial money is for two months and may be reviewed for further assistance.

These grants can be used for security deposits, rent and the cost of essential utilities like gas and water.

Grants cannot be used for separate cable or internet bills. They are not considered taxable income and won’t affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid or SNAP Benefits.

REPLACEMENT AND REPAIR OF OTHER NEEDS

Renters can qualify for grants for essential personal property and other disaster-related expenses.

These expenses include replacement or repair of necessary personal property like furniture, appliances, clothing, textbooks or school supplies. It also includes replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment, vehicle repair and medical/dental bills.

IF YOU’VE BEEN EVICTED

Renters who have been evicted or face evicted from storm-damaged apartment complexes may be eligible for disaster assistance, whether their specific unit had damage or not.

Renters who have already registered for federal assistance and were evicted after that due to damage to other parts of their complex should call the FEMA Helpline.

SBA LOANS

Renters can qualify for long-term, low-interest loans of up to $40,000 from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Loans can be used to cover the cost of repairing or replacing essential storm-damaged personal property.

For information, visit SBA.gov/disaster, call 800-659-2955 (TTY 800-877-8339) or

email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. To apply for an SBA loan, visit disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

LIST OF ALL ELIGIBLE COUNTIES

Anderson, Angelina, Aransas, Atascosa, Austin, Bandera, Bastrop, Bee, Bell, Bexar, Bosque, Bowie, Blanco, Brazoria, Brazos, Brooks, Brown, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Cherokee, Collin, Colorado, Comal, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, DeWitt, Duval, Eastland, Ector, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Fort Bend, Freestone, Galveston, Gillespie, Goliad, Gonzalez, Grayson, Gregg, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Harrison, Hays, Henderson, Hidalgo, Hill, Hood, Houston, Howard, Hunt, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Johnson, Jones, Karnes, Kaufman, Kendall, Kleberg, Lavaca, Leon, Liberty, Limestone, Llano, Lubbock, Medina, Madison, Matagorda, Maverick, McLennan, Milam, Montague, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Palo Pinto, Panola, Parker, Polk, Robertson, Rockwall, Rusk, Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Scurry, Shelby, Smith, Stephens, Tarrant, Taylor, Tom Green, Travis, Trinity, Tyler, Upshur, Val Verde, Van Zandt, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Washington, Webb, Wharton, Wichita, Willacy, Williamson, Wilson, Wise and Wood.

HOW TO REGISTER

To register for these renter awards, you can go online at DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA app or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).

To register online at DisasterAssistance.gov, click the blue Apply Online button at the bottom of the page, then review the disaster survivor application checklist and complete an application to learn if you are eligible to receive disaster assistance.

Once you’re registered, stay on the website to create a personal online disaster assistance account.