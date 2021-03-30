FEMA offering virtual assistance for Texans still reeling from winter storm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On top of the severe weather that blew through the East Texas region over the weekend, there are still those reeling from last month’s devastating winter storm.

Many are dealing with damage to their homes and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is offering assistance to those in need.

FEMA is will be providing remote inspections to survey damage in homes, using Zoom or Facetime to tour people’s homes due to the pandemic.

Inspectors will also help anyone who doesn’t know how to use those programs and assist them in signing up to make the process easier. They say even if you do not have internet, the inspectors are flexible.

If a resident doesn’t have internet access because of the storm, our staff’s cell phones are equipped with hot spots and, depending on the distance, that would probably suffice. Kurt Pickering

FEMA says so far they have completed more than 70,000 inspections. The easiest way to apply for FEMA is by going to disasterassistance.gov.