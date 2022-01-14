Female inmate at Harrison County Jail dies

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said a female inmate died Thursday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, HCSO jail staff saw a female inmate, who was in isolation on 15-minute welfare checks, was “suffering labored breathing” around 8:40 p.m.

“HCSO Jail staff provided medical assistance and contacted Marshall Fire Department EMS to respond to assess the inmate, which resulted in the inmate being transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, Marshall, TX,” the sheriff’s office said in a media release.

The inmate’s condition reportedly continued to decline while at the hospital. She had been in custody in the Harrison County Jail since December 30, 2021, after being arrested by Marshall PD.

Her family is currently being notified and her identification is being withheld until notification has occurred.

For in-custody deaths, Texas law requires an independent agency to perform an investigation. The Texas DPS Rangers were promptly notified and responded tot he scene. They will complete an independent investigation.

