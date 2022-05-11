WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — Dozens of people in Winnsboro are frustrated. They say a chicken fertilizer plant regularly lets out plumes of smoke causing people to feel unsafe outside.

The Wood County courthouse was packed with Winnsboro residents focused on one thing — fighting for the health of their community.

One resident said their COPD has become worse and that they are having a hard time breathing.

“It makes me so sick, so I can’t even enjoy outside because the smell is so strong,” said a resident.

According to attorneys, the toxic fumes have been coming from the Texas Sigma Partners plant for almost a year, leading to a lawsuit.

“What’s reprehensible about this is that they’ve known about this forever, and they just continued to pollute and the only reason this injunction was entered into by the company was because of these people from Winnsboro who were hearing this court room,” said David Dobbs, attorney.

During the hearing, the company went into a temporary injunction. Where they will cease all operations until they can get the plant up to the proper code.

“I have a renter who is now having heart troubles since the plant has fired up is here heart troubles because of that but we’d like the find out,” says Cecilia Uber, Winnsboro resident

Despite the situation, they’re spirits remain high.

“Winnsboro is trying to become a city for everyone. This will kill us literally and as a city itself it will destroy, so I appreciate the people that came,” says Jo Porterfield, Winnsboro resident.