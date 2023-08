TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, several agencies responded to a field fire off of American Legion Road.

The fire burned behind a trailer house and has been put out, but as of 2 p.m., fire agencies were still on the scene checking the areas across the road to make sure the fire didn’t spread before they leave the scene.

Chapel Hill Fire Department, Smith County Fire Marshal’s office, Smith County ESD 2 and Jackson Heights Fire Department all were on the scene helping put out the fire.