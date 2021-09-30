Fiery crash in Rains County leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead and another is injured after a wreck in Rains County Wednesday.

A preliminary report from DPS said that the driver of a 2001 Ford Taurus, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Robinson from Como, was traveling west on FM 514 in a left hand curve at around 6:15 p.m. roughly seven miles west of Yantis.

The vehicle went off the roadway where it hit a tree before overturning and catching fire.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 35-year-old Charlie Williams from Sulphur Springs, was pulled from the wreckage by a witness at the scene. He was taken to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital Tyler in serious condition.

According to DPS, Robinson was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. He was taken to Wilson-Orwosky Funeral Home in Emory.

The crash is still under investigation.

