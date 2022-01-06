Financial Crimes Intelligence Center opens in downtown Tyler to combat credit fraud

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Financial Crimes Intelligence Center will be a huge step forward in protecting East Texans from criminals looking to steal hard-earned dollars, especially when you are at the gas pump.

East Texas authorities have been stepping up their efforts to stop these types of crimes.

“Card skimming has spread across the country and across the state,” said Smith County Criminal District Attorney, Jacob Putman. “These groups that plant card skimmers- they go on road trips planting them everywhere they go so it’s not really localized to one area anymore. So, it’s really important to have this intelligence center so we can track where these people are going so they can be caught.”

Back in 2018, East Texas was ranked number one in credit card skimming at fuel pumps. This led to the need to create the Financial Crime Intelligence Center located on Elm Street.

“What we are doing is taking in information from multiple sources- other law enforcement agencies. From banks, fuel companies, and retailers and we are coming up with actionable intelligence that we can push back out to law enforcement,” said Chief Intelligence Coordinator, Adam Colby.

From the Intelligence Center, officials will coordinate credit card skimmer investigations with law enforcement from across Texas and the nation.

Luckily, there are a few things you can look out for to protect your credit card information from getting stolen.

“Wiggling the card reader is not the solution. What’s going on is it’s inside the gas pump. It may be installed inside the card reader and we are starting to see that but the card reader is the card reader and wiggling it isn’t going to move. What people are thinking about is ATM skimming where they will put an overlay on top of the card reader. That’s not what’s happening here,” said Colby.

Technology is also advancing at gas pumps, making it more complicated for crooks to skim your card.

“The newer the pump EMV, your chip card- if you have a gas pump that accepts the chip card and the PIN pad is raised as opposed to the old membrane that is going to be encrypted. That is giving you the best chance of not being a victim,” said Colby.

Officials say with this new Center, there will be more training provided to East Texas business owners on identifying and combatting fraud. All in an effort to keep your personal information safe.

According to the new Financial Crime Intelligence Center, credit card skimming at area gas pumps are down 84% since 2017. This is credited to the cooperation between East Texas law enforcement.