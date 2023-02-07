LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A structure fire that took place at Bagley Tractor & Equipment caused approximately $250,000 in damages, according to the Longview Fire Department.

The fire department received a phone call on Feb. 7 referring to an outside fire threatening the Bagley Tractor & Equipment building. When crews arrived, they were “hampered by a locked gate which required forcible entry to gain access into the structure,” said fire officials. Once they got through the gate, they were able to put out the fire.

According to the fire department, there were no reported injuries as no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

It took four fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance, four staff vehicles and a total of 24 personel by the Longview Fire Department to put out the fire.