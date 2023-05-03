LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A fire that lighted Wednesday morning at the Burger King on Timberland Drive in Lufkin is believed to have been started by a fryer being turned on without oil, according to Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman.

When firefighters arrived at the scene around 6:30 a.m., officials said they would see flames coming from the roof and quickly knocked down the flames.

“The fire was contained to the vent hood and duct system,” Jarman said.

Four fire engines, one rescue, one battalion chief and three support staff responded to the fire.