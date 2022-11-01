NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Nacogdoches Fire Department went to the scene of a fire at a landfill on NW Stallings Drive around 2:52 a.m. Tuesday.

Nacogdoches firefighters arrived on the scene to a large brush pile burning inside the entrance to the city landfill. Officials deemed the fire too large to extinguish, but the blaze is currently contained to a brush pile and a fire line was constructed around the fire.

The city said that firefighters will remain on the scene to monitor the fire for safety as it continues to burn.

According to officials, the fire is contained to an area where brush and limbs are stored before mulching. There is no danger to surrounding structures and no household trash is burning, the city announced.

Officials said there will most likely be smoke in the area for several days.