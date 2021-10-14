Fire at Restoration Wine Bar causes partial road closure in Lufkin

UPDATE 9:49 a.m. – South First Street is now reopened after the small fire at Restoration Bistro Thursday morning.

Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman said his preliminary investigation shows that an electrical issue with a drink cooler in the bar area started the blaze.

There is smoke and water damage to the restaurant., but because of a quick response time, the damage was minimal and no other businesses or residences were affected.

Construction workers on the third floor and residents on the second floor were evacuated. No one was injured.

The building owner said that following cleanup, the restaurant will be open by early next week, if not sooner.

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A section of First Street in Lufkin is temporarily closed due to a fire.

Around 7:20 a.m., Lufkin Fire was called to Restoration Wine Bar to a report of smoke in the building. Firefighters came to the scene and found a small blaze that they extinguished quickly.

Firefighters are still on the scene monitoring the situation. The section of First Street between East Shepherd Avenue to East Burke Avenue is closed.

Officials expect the street to be clear by about 8:45 a.m.

People can still park and walk to Standpipe Coffee House.