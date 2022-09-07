BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – A home in the Bullard area was destroyed in a Wednesday morning fire on FM 2493.

According to the family, no one was in the house at the time of the fire, and they had been living in a separate house on the property while they were building the structure over the last five years.

The family believes the fire to have been started by a lightning strike.

The call came in around 8:30 a.m. and Bullard Fire, Whitehouse Fire and the North Cherokee Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene. As of 10:30 a.m., the fire has been contained.

This is a developing story, KETK News will update as more information becomes available.