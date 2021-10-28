Fire danger and downed trees: East Texas dealing with damaging high winds

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County road and bridge crews have their hands full as they respond to calls across the county about downed trees and tree limbs blocking roadways.

Trees, limbs and power lines have blown down throughout the county due to the high winds. City departments are almost overwhelmed by the amount of issues that have risen out of these powerful winds.

County Engineer Frank Davis said that starting around 1 p.m. his department was getting calls every five to 10 minutes about trees and limbs blocking roadways. His crews are currently working as fast as they can to remove these obstructions.

It’s not just downed trees and power lines people have to worry about, however. Despite the county being burn ban-free, these high winds pose a serious threat if met with outdoor fires.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks is currently urging people to refrain from outdoor burning, saying that “we are at high risk of wildfires.” Brooks is also warning people to be on the lookout for downed power lines.

“If you encounter downed power lines, always assume they are live, stay clear, and contact the electric company or call 911 immediately.” Smith County Fire Marshal, Jay Brooks

As of 5 p.m., these are the current county roads that have been reported to have downed trees and limbs.

1134

121

178

210

2167

219

2199

262

287

3203

356

373

374

378

384

4100

411

4131

422

431

447

470

486

To report a downed tree or limb covering a county road, call dispatch at 903-566-6600