HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — This year, the Payne Springs Volunteer Fire Department has already responded to 450 emergency calls, including almost 30 calls in the past five days alone. Several of the calls ended in tragedy.

Fire Chief Adam Robinson said they’ve been very busy this summer and he urges the public to remember water and fire safety.

One major call involved a truck carrying fireworks.

It took responders almost eight hours and help from several departments to get the blaze under control.

“It was a recycling facility, many pallets of cardboard boxes and other materials and it was quite a large fire,” said Robinson.

They also fought a house fire that required the help of four other departments to extinguish.

“One of my firemen fell through the floor. The floor started to burn out and gave way. After some time we were able to find the victim, unfortunately, she was deceased,” said Robinson.

These large fires have taken a toll on the firefighters.

“There were two firefighters that were treated for heat-related injuries. It was very hot. If you were not constantly drinking water you were getting overheated out here,” said Robinson.

Payne Springs has also responded to fatal drownings at the Cedar Creek Reservoir.

“The first drowning, a worker who had been working for several hours on the boat dock and went out to retrieve an object. We are guessing he cramped or had some kind of an emergency and went under,” said Robinson.

The second was caused by shallow diving off of a boat.

Chief Robinson said it’s not worth the risk.

Other near-drowning accidents have happened as well.

A 2-year-old wandered off and fell into the lake, but thankfully was saved by Good Samaritans.

“Have some sort of a fence between your yard and the lake. If they do sneak out of the house, there is another mechanism that keeps them from getting into the water,” said Robinson.

It is important for everyone to stay safe all summer long.

Chief Robinson also recommends homeowners have smoke detectors in their attics and whether or not you can swim, wear a life vest on the lake.