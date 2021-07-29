PHOTOS: Fire destroys boat dock, boat, personal watercraft

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy Payne Springs Fire and Rescue

ENCHANTED OAKS, Texas (KETK) — Several fire departments on the eastern shores of Cedar Creek Reservoir put out a fire early Wednesday at a boat dock on Shady Shores Drive near Enchanted Oaks.

Units from Payne Springs Fire and Rescue arrived about 3 a.m. to find “a large boat dock with heavy fire and gas burning on the surface of the lake,” said information from the department.

A boat and a personal watercraft that were on the dock also were destroyed. Payne Springs was assisted by fire departments from Gun Barrel City and Login Cabin.

Boat dock fire on Cedar Creek Reservoir. Courtesy Payne Springs Fire and Rescue

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

