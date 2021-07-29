PHOTOS: Fire destroys boat dock, boat, personal watercraft

ENCHANTED OAKS, Texas (KETK) — Several fire departments on the eastern shores of Cedar Creek Reservoir put out a fire early Wednesday at a boat dock on Shady Shores Drive near Enchanted Oaks.

Units from Payne Springs Fire and Rescue arrived about 3 a.m. to find “a large boat dock with heavy fire and gas burning on the surface of the lake,” said information from the department.

A boat and a personal watercraft that were on the dock also were destroyed. Payne Springs was assisted by fire departments from Gun Barrel City and Login Cabin.