LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – No injuries were reported in a fire at the Maverick on Gilmer apartments on Wednesday in Longview. The Longview Fire Department said that when firefighters arrived they saw smoke coming from a second floor apartment.

Firefighters then located and extinguished the fire before the Deputy Fire Marshal began investigating the cause of the fire. According to authorities, the fire damaged the exterior and interior walls of the building.

The damage totaled up to $5,000 and officials said that the most likely cause of the fire was welding being done on an outside stairwell.

23 Longview Fire Department personnel responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, two ambulances and four support vehicles.