PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Palestine Fire Department responded to a fire at the Timbercrest Apartments around 10:41 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the City of Palestine Fire Marshal Edward “Bumper” Clayton, fire units were dispatched to a fire on the roof of building four of the Timbercrest Apartments at 1020 Sugar Lane.

The fire crews were able to extinguish the fire which involved a HVAC unit on the roof of the building, according to Clayton. The crews kept the fire from spreading into apartment units and it was contained to the roof and a space under the roof.

Clayton said that two apartments did suffer smoke damage and no injuries or deaths have been reported. The cause of the fire is still being investigated by officials.