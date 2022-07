GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The fire at the Best Western Inn in Kilgore last month has officially been ruled as accidental and electrical in nature, according to Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore.

No injuries were reported from the June 13 fire, and officials reported that the bottom floor of the hotel was still in-tact.

Officials said the source of the fire was determined to have come from an air conditioning unit.

No plans have currently been announced for the hotel.