Fire officials searching for missing 78-year-old man on Lake Palestine

FLINT, Texas (KETK) A Smith County fire crew was called to Lake Palestine Wednesday night in search of a missing man.

According to the department, a 78-year-old man was on Lake Palestine in his boat, but had not been seen or heard from in several hours.

Crews were called out to the area of Eastern Hills Drive and Lakeview Drive in the Flint area around 7 p.m.

It is unknown if the man had a medical emergency or if he is in any danger.

This is a developing situation and we will continue to keep you updated as information is released.

