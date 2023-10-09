SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office and Smith County Volunteer Fireman’s Association are going all in on this year’s Fire Prevention Week, that runs from Sunday through Saturday.

Smith County fire officials, along with the National Fire Protection Association, will participate in the 2023 Fire Prevention Week theme and remind all local residents that “cooking safety starts with you.”

Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said, “A cooking fire can grow quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.”

NFPA has been the sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 100 years and states that cooking is the leading cause of home fires in the United States and unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and deaths.

“Year after year, cooking remains the leading cause of home fires by far, accounting for [about] half of all U.S. home fires,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA. “These numbers tell us that there is still much work to do when it comes to better educating the public about ways to stay safe when cooking.”

The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office and Smith County Volunteer Fireman’s Association offers these key safety tips to help reduce the risk of a cooking fire:

Watch what you heat and always keep a close eye on what you are cooking.

Set a timer to remind yourself that you are cooking.

Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove.

Always keep a lid nearby when cooking.

If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner.

Have a “kid- and pet-free zone” of at least 3 feet (1 meter) around the stove or grill and anywhere else hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

In addition to public education on fire safety and prevention efforts, the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office and Smith County Volunteer Fireman’s Association will host a poster contest in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign for students in Smith County to participate.

Students should turn in their poster designs to their participating school by Oct. 23 or drop them off to the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office during the times of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 11325 Spur 248 in Tyler with their name, grade level and school information on the back of the poster design.

To find out more about FPW programs and activities in Smith County, please contact the Smith County Fire Marshal Office at 903-590-2655 or visit the website.