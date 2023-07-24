TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating the case of a 2-year-old child that reportedly shot themselves in the head around Saturday morning, according to a press release.

Authorities said the child has was to a Houston hospital for a higher level of care and is believed to be in critical condition.

According to the Children’s Defense Fund, gun violence remains the number one cause of death for children ages 1-19.

“The biggest thing is education. We want to make sure that the parents and the kids are educated with firearm safety,” said Kelly Smith, owner of Armed Texans.

Armed Texans, in Mineola, prioritize firearm awareness.

“The one thing a lot of people do is they’ll lock it up or they’ll secure it right off the bat the problem is it may be secure in your own home but if they go to another person’s home, that may not be the case,” said Ray Barron, owner of Freedom Defense Training.

Barron always reminds parents that they should be proactive about educating their children.

“If they’re going to have a gun in the home, the very first thing you need to do when they’re of proper age is to educate the do’s and don’ts,” said Barron.

Smith educates the children in his family.

“We take them out to the range, show them the destructive power of the firearm so that they really understand to respect it and not really to fear it,” said Smith.

He said that the key is education, to teach them so they are not curious.

“So, the mystery is gone, but the accountability is there also,” said Smith.

Tim Monzingo, Communications Specialist for Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, reminds people that it’s a criminal offense to leave a gun unsecured.

“Section 46.13 of the Texas Penal Code makes it a class A misdemeanor to leave a firearm unsecured, abandoned or where a child can access it,” said Monzingo.

Armed Texans offers youth courses for children ages 5 and up.