SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Fire departments from around Smith County are at the scene of a large brush fire off FM 14.

The fire is located off FM 14 and people are being warned to stay away from the scene and to use caution when driving thorough the area. The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and is burning behind a mobile home park.

Initially, two brush fires were reported in the area and it is unconfirmed if the two fires combined into one.

The acreage burned is still unknown at this time. Several local fire departments including Red Springs, Dixie, Chapel Hill, Smith County and Lindale are on the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Photo from scene of brush fire in Smith County

Photo from scene of brush fire in Smith County

Photo from scene of brush fire in Smith County

Photo from scene of brush fire in Smith County

Photo from scene of brush fire in Smith County

Photo from scene of brush fire in Smith County

Photo from scene of brush fire in Smith County

Photo from scene of brush fire in Smith County

Photo from scene of brush fire in Smith County

This is a developing story. KETK will update this article with the latest as more information comes in.