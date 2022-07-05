Photo from the scene of a reported fire near Dillards in Tyler

UPDATE: Fire officials said the fire at the Broadway Square Mall on Tuesday started as a dumpster fire outside Dillard’s. The dumpster was filled with cardboard boxes and trash.

The fire was reported around 1:20 p.m. at 4601 S. Broadway Avenue. When firefighters first arrived they saw visible flames. The fire has since been extinguished.

“I was walking up to Dillard’s to go shopping, and just about the time I got to the doorway, I heard this sound that sounded like steam and a big whoosh,” said Janet West, who witnessed the fire. “Then I saw a flame and black smoke pouring out of the building up there.”

The dumpster fire traveled to a section of the roof, but no major damages are known at this time.

Officials said there was no organized evacuation and some people exited the Dillard’s on their own.

The fire was on the west side of the mall, and there was smoke in the air near the Dillard’s.

