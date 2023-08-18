GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – The Gun Barrel City Fire Department said they responded to a fire in the woods behind Chili’s and Taco Casa on West Main Street around 6:04 p.m. on Thursday.

Photo courtesy of Gun Barrel City Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Gun Barrel City Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Gun Barrel City Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Gun Barrel City Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Gun Barrel City Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Gun Barrel City Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Gun Barrel City Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Gun Barrel City Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Gun Barrel City Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Gun Barrel City Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Gun Barrel City Fire Department.

According to officials, Mabank Fire Department and Payne Springs Fire Rescue helped fight the one and a half acre blaze with heavy equipment for three hours. The heavy woods and heat made fighting the fire difficult and UT Health EMS responded to monitor the health of firefighters, Gun Barrel City Fire Department said.

The department added that no first responders were injured.