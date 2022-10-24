OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters from across the region were on the scene of “a significant structure fire” in downtown Overton Sunday night, according to officials.

As of 12:45 a.m., officials said Overton Fire and New London VFD were still on the scene “working a couple of hot spots inside the building.”

Officials said crews remained in the First Baptist Church Family Life Center area to continue working hotspots and preserve what has remained an active investigation into Sunday night’s fire.

The cause of the fire will be further investigated on Monday.

The following agencies responded to the fire:

Overton Fire Department

Overton Police Department

New London VFD

Henderson Fire Department

Arp VFD

Jackson Heights VFD

Smith County ESD 2 command staff

Sabine Fire and Rescue

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office

CHRISTUS EMS

Carlisle VFD

Crims Chapel VFD

Oncor

City of Overton Public Services

Troup Police Department

“We thank everyone who assisted our responders during this event,” officials said.