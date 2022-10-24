OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters from across the region were on the scene of “a significant structure fire” in downtown Overton Sunday night, according to officials.
As of 12:45 a.m., officials said Overton Fire and New London VFD were still on the scene “working a couple of hot spots inside the building.”
Officials said crews remained in the First Baptist Church Family Life Center area to continue working hotspots and preserve what has remained an active investigation into Sunday night’s fire.
The cause of the fire will be further investigated on Monday.
The following agencies responded to the fire:
- Overton Fire Department
- Overton Police Department
- New London VFD
- Henderson Fire Department
- Arp VFD
- Jackson Heights VFD
- Smith County ESD 2 command staff
- Sabine Fire and Rescue
- Rusk County Sheriff’s Office
- CHRISTUS EMS
- Carlisle VFD
- Crims Chapel VFD
- Oncor
- City of Overton Public Services
- Troup Police Department
“We thank everyone who assisted our responders during this event,” officials said.