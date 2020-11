ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Emergency responders are on the scene of a house fire at 14895 TX-155.

Wendy Williams, the homeowner, said her son-in-law was burning boxes near the house. She added that the wind shifted the boxes and caused the shed to catch on fire. The fire then drifted to the roof of the house.

Williams said she was not home at the time, but she got a call about the fire at 2:00 p.m.

No injuries were reported.