GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said that firefighters responded to and put out an 11-acre and a quarter-acre fire on Saturday.

The first fire was responded to around 1:41p.m. by Sabine Fire & Rescue, Gladewater Fire Department, Clarksville City – Warren City Volunteer Fire Department, Smith County ESD2, White Oak Volunteer Fire Department, Texas A&M Forest Service, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and the Gregg County Fire Marshal’s Office, according to the sheriff’s office.

Photo courtesy of Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.

The 11-acre fire was burning near Highway 135 and FM 2206 before being brought under control, officials said. This fire was likely caused by an overheated power line which sparked, according to the sheriff’s office.

Photo courtesy of Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.

Later on around 2:35 p.m. Elderville-Lakeport VFD, Gregg County Patrol Deputies and the Gregg County Fire Marshal put out a quarter of an acre fire burning near Highway 149, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials believe the fire was possibly started by a vehicle spark or a thrown out cigarette.

The sheriff’s office added that the firefighters were fortunate enough to arrive in time to keep a nearby building from burning.