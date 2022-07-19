UPDATE: As of 4:30 p.m., the fire was extinguished.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – First responders are battling a large grass fire in Smith County on Tuesday on CR 3131.

The fire is in the 18300 block of CR 3131 in the northeast part of the county, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials received a call about the fire around 2 p.m. A caller said they saw black smoke near a wooded area. The sheriff’s office said pine trees are very flammable.

The following fire departments are responding: Winona, Red Springs and Gladewater.

Officials have also called for the Texas A&M Forest Service to assist. Firefighters set up a command post on the scene.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.